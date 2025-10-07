TransDigm Buys Simmonds Precision Products for $765M, Boosts Portfolio

TransDigm Group, Inc. TDG revealed that it has acquired the Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. Business of Goodrich Corporation from RTX Corporation RTX. The transaction is worth nearly $765 million in cash, inclusive of certain tax benefits. TransDigm financed the deal using cash on hand.

How Will the Acquisition Benefit TransDigm Stock?

Simmonds Precision Products’ cutting-edge fuel and proximity sensing systems, along with its structural health monitoring solutions, are expected to help TransDigm Group broaden its customer base and enhance its product offerings across the global aerospace and defense markets. The acquisition is set to reinforce TransDigm’s position as a supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered components that are essential for aircraft performance, safety and lifecycle management.



The buyout of Simmonds Precision Products fits perfectly with TransDigm’s long-term strategy of acquiring proprietary aerospace components with significant aftermarket content. By incorporating Simmonds’ fuel and proximity sensing and structural health monitoring solutions, TransDigm can strengthen its aftermarket capabilities and expand its market share across both the aerospace and defense spaces.



With aging aircraft fleets and ongoing defense modernization driving increased demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul services, the need for reliable, aftermarket-rich components continues to grow. TransDigm’s acquisition of Simmonds Precision Products positions the company to capitalize on this trend, potentially boosting revenues by offering advanced, integrated sensing solutions that meet the expanding fleet maintenance needs of aerospace and defense customers.

Acquisition Spree Among Aerospace Defense Players

The aerospace and defense industry has experienced a notable increase in mergers and acquisitions recently, driven by several factors, including a stronger focus on cost-reduction initiatives and the need to diversify portfolios to address intensifying competition. These transactions are becoming increasingly important, enabling companies to grow strategically by expanding operations, acquiring new expertise, advancing technologies and ultimately delivering higher-quality goods and services to capture a larger share of the market.



TransDigm’s latest decision to acquire Simmonds Precision Products, Inc. seems to have been motivated by some of the aforementioned factors.



Other aerospace-defense companies that have recently indulged in acquisition deals are as follows:



In February 2025, HEICO Corporation HEI declared that its Flight Support Group acquired 90% of Millennium International, a leader in providing business and regional jet avionics repair solutions.



HEI has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 18.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $4.40 billion, which suggests an increase of 14%.



In February 2025, Teledyne Technologies, Inc. TDY announced that it completed the acquisition of selected aerospace and defense electronics businesses from Excelitas Technologies Corp. for nearly $710 million.



TDY has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $6.05 billion, which indicates a rise of 6.7%.

TDG Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of TransDigm have gained 4.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 48.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TransDigm’s Zacks Rank

TDG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

