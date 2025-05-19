Markets
SVT

TransDigm To Acquire Servotronics For About $110 Mln

May 19, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG), a provider of highly engineered aerospace components, and Servotronics, Inc. (SVT) Monday said that TransDigm has agreed to acquire Servotronics, in a transaction valued about $110 million, in cash.

The purchase price of $38.50 per share represents a premium of about 274% to Servotronics' closing price on May 16.

Upon closing the deal, Servotronics, a maker of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, will become an indirect unit of TransDigm.

Under the agreement, a subsidiary of TransDigm is expected to commence a cash tender offer for all the outstanding shares of Servotronics by June 9, 2025. Remaining shares that are not acquired in the offer will be purchased by a merger at the same price as the tender offer.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, Servotronics had generated revenue of nearly $45 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SVT
TDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.