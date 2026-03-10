Transcontinental Reports Lower Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Transcontinental Inc. (TCL-A.TO) on Tuesday, reported first quarter results.

Net earnings of CAD 29.7 million, or CAD 0.36 per share, for the first quarter ended January 25, 2026, compared with CAD 56.6 million, or CAD 0.67 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to CAD 263.5 million from CAD 257.7 million.

Operating earnings declined to CAD 8.2 million from CAD 18.8 million a year earlier, reflecting higher operating expenses and impairment costs.

The company reported a small loss from continuing operations of CAD 0.2 million, compared with earnings of CAD 4.8 million in the prior-year period.

TCL_A.TO is currently trading at CAD 23.09, down CAD 0.38 or 1.62 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

