Transcontinental Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Transcontinental Inc. (TCL_A.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.7 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $56.6 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Transcontinental Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.7 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $263.5 million from $257.7 million last year.

