TransCode's TTX-MC138 To Enter Phase 2a Trial As Part Of Quantum Leap PRE-I-SPY Platform

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, on Friday, announced a collaboration to evaluate TTX-MC138 in a Phase 2a dose-expansion trial.

TTX-MC138, TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate, will be evaluated in the trial as part of the Quantum Leap PRE-I-SPY clinical trial platform, following positive readouts from TransCode's Phase 1 study.

TTX-MC138 is a first-in-class therapeutic candidate designed to inhibit microRNA-10b, a biomarker widely linked to the emergence and progression of metastatic cancers. In its Phase 1a first-in-human trial, the drug achieved its primary safety endpoint and established a recommended Phase 2 dose, providing the basis for further testing.

The planned Phase 2a study, expected to be initiated in the first half of 2026, will enroll up to 45 patients with colorectal cancer who have completed standard curative-intent therapy but remain ctDNA-positive, indicating minimal residual disease (MRD).

The study aims to evaluate the biological and clinical activity of TTX-MC138 in the MRD setting, where intervention may have the greatest opportunity to improve long-term outcomes, according to the company. Detecting and treating micrometastatic disease before it becomes visible remains one of the biggest unmet challenges in oncology.

RNAZ closed yesterday's trading at $10.42, up 20.74%, but fell in the pre-market trading to $9.92, down 4.80%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.