BioTech
RNAZ

TransCode's TTX-MC138 To Enter Phase 2a Trial As Part Of Quantum Leap PRE-I-SPY Platform

December 12, 2025 — 09:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative, on Friday, announced a collaboration to evaluate TTX-MC138 in a Phase 2a dose-expansion trial.

TTX-MC138, TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate, will be evaluated in the trial as part of the Quantum Leap PRE-I-SPY clinical trial platform, following positive readouts from TransCode's Phase 1 study.

TTX-MC138 is a first-in-class therapeutic candidate designed to inhibit microRNA-10b, a biomarker widely linked to the emergence and progression of metastatic cancers. In its Phase 1a first-in-human trial, the drug achieved its primary safety endpoint and established a recommended Phase 2 dose, providing the basis for further testing.

The planned Phase 2a study, expected to be initiated in the first half of 2026, will enroll up to 45 patients with colorectal cancer who have completed standard curative-intent therapy but remain ctDNA-positive, indicating minimal residual disease (MRD).

The study aims to evaluate the biological and clinical activity of TTX-MC138 in the MRD setting, where intervention may have the greatest opportunity to improve long-term outcomes, according to the company. Detecting and treating micrometastatic disease before it becomes visible remains one of the biggest unmet challenges in oncology.

RNAZ closed yesterday's trading at $10.42, up 20.74%, but fell in the pre-market trading to $9.92, down 4.80%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RNAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.