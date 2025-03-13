News & Insights

TransCode Therapeutics Advances Phase I Trial Of RNA Cancer Therapy

March 13, 2025 — 04:13 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ) Thursday announced that its Safety Review Committee or SRC has approved the opening of the fourth patient cohort in its Phase I clinical trial for TTX-MC138, an RNA-based therapeutic targeting metastatic cancers.

The decision follows a favorable safety review of the third cohort, allowing the planned dose increase by approximately 50 percent.

Of the nine patients treated in the first three cohorts, six remain in the study without dose-limiting toxicities or disease progression. One patient has received seven doses over seven months. The SRC also approved additional enrollment in Cohort 3 to strengthen the safety profile of TTX-MC138. Ongoing pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis suggests the drug is performing as expected based on preclinical and earlier trial data.

Senior Vice President of Operations, Sue Duggan, emphasized that expanding enrollment and advancing to the next dose level will help gather further safety and efficacy data, informing the next phase of the trial. Screening for Cohort 4 is now open.

RNAZ is currently trading at $0.7776 or 23.7647% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

