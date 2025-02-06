TransCode Therapeutics Advances Lead Candidate TTX-MC138 To Cohort 3 In Ongoing Phase 1 Study

(RTTNews) - TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAZ), an RNA oncology company, on Thursday has completed the initial dosing of Cohort 3 in its Phase 1 clinical trial for TTX-MC138, its lead candidate designed to treat metastatic cancers.

The cohort enrolled three patients, all of whom have been dosed with TTX-MC138, with the dose administered in Cohort 3 approximately double that of Cohort 2.

The trial's Safety Review Committee has approved the opening of Cohort 3 based on safety and pharmacokinetic data from Cohorts 1 and 2, with the committee continuing to monitor the trial as new data emerges.

The trial has not reported any significant safety concerns or dose-limiting toxicities among the nine patients enrolled across the first two cohorts.

Preliminary pharmacokinetic data from Cohorts 1 and 2 suggests that TTX-MC138 demonstrates a favorable profile, consistent with previous preclinical and Phase 0 clinical trial results.

Notably, Cohort 1 demonstrated a 66 percent inhibition of miR-10b at 24 hours post-infusion, which is similar to previous findings, and Cohort 2 showed increased activity with the higher dose, further supporting the drug's pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles.

TTX-MC138 is designed to inhibit microRNA-10b or miR-10b, which plays a critical role in the progression of many metastatic cancers.

The Phase 1 trial is assessing the safety and tolerability of TTX-MC138 in patients with metastatic solid cancers, with the potential to evaluate early clinical activity in the dose-expansion phase.

TransCode is continuing to explore the potential of TTX-MC138 to treat metastatic tumors and other cancers that overexpress miR-10b. The company is committed to advancing its RNA-based therapeutic platform to overcome challenges in RNA delivery for cancer treatment.

Currently, RNAZ is trading at $10.76 up by 22.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.