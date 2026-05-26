Transcat Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Transcat Inc. (TRNS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.94 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $4.46 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Transcat Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.23 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to $89.32 million from $77.13 million last year.

Transcat Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.94 Mln. vs. $4.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $89.32 Mln vs. $77.13 Mln last year.

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