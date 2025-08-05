Transcat Acquires Essco Calibration For $84 Mln

(RTTNews) - Transcat, Inc. (TRNS), a leading provider of accredited calibration and instrumentation services, has acquired Essco Calibration Laboratory for $84 million in cash, marking the largest acquisition in the company's history.

The deal, finalized on August 5, 2025, was backed by Transcat's new $150 million syndicated credit facility co-led by M&T Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

Based in the Boston metro area, Essco is an ISO-17025 accredited calibration lab and a dominant player in the New England region. With over 50 years of experience, the company generates over $22 million in annual revenue and maintains EBITDA margins above 25%. It serves diverse sectors, including Medical, Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial markets, through both in-house and onsite calibration services.

Transcat CEO Lee Rudow said Essco was a long-time strategic target and aligns well with Transcat's core calibration portfolio, enhancing its market position in a region rich with highly regulated industries. The acquisition is expected to generate sales and cost synergies, including the consolidation of Transcat's existing Boston operations. The merged unit will become the company's highest-revenue location.

Rudow added that this follows the December acquisition of Martin Calibration, and together the two deals will add around $50 million in annualized revenue, underscoring Transcat's aggressive growth strategy and commitment to acquiring top-tier regional calibration providers.

Essco owner Mike Walsh expressed confidence in the deal, citing Transcat's dedication to quality, employee development, and technical excellence as key factors in choosing them as a successor. He praised initiatives like Transcat University and highlighted the cultural fit between the two organizations.

Rudow concluded by welcoming Essco's 113 employees to the Transcat team and noted that more information about the acquisition will be shared during the company's August 7, 2025 quarterly earnings call.

Tuesday, TRNS closed at $75.64, up 1.12%, and is trading after hours at $74.17, down 1.94%, on the NasdaqGM.

