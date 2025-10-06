Markets
TRP

TransCanada PipeLines Considers US Junior Subordinated Notes Offering

October 06, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP), Monday announced that its subsidiary TransCanada PipeLines Limited is considering an offering of U.S. Junior Subordinated Notes.

If completed successfully, the company intends to use the net proceeds to redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 11, as well as reduce debt.

However, there is no certainty that TransCanada will ultimately complete the offering being considered or as to the timing or terms on which such an offering might be completed.

Currently, TRP is trading at $54.78, down 0.60 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.