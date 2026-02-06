Transalta's Preferred Shares, Series A, Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRD shares, versus TA:
Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Friday trading, Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: TA-PRD.TO) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 4.5%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of ACCS
SCOR Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of TAYD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.