TransAlta (TSX:TA) Price Target Increased by 12.04% to 21.14

The average one-year price target for TransAlta (TSX:TA) has been revised to $21.14 / share. This is an increase of 12.04% from the prior estimate of $18.87 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.17% from the latest reported closing price of $23.80 / share.

TransAlta Maintains 1.09% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.09%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransAlta. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TA is 0.21%, an increase of 0.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 225,762K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 35,716K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,230K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 26,937K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,930K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 18,223K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,463K shares , representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 15,948K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,000K shares , representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 29.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,870K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,614K shares , representing an increase of 35.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TA by 51.00% over the last quarter.

