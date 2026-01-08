Markets
TransAlta Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TAC

January 08, 2026 — 11:38 am EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.21, changing hands as low as $12.10 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: TransAlta Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.82 per share, with $17.8754 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.12.

