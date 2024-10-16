Is TransAct Technologies (TACT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is TransAct Technologies (TACT). TACT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Another notable valuation metric for TACT is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.12. Over the past year, TACT's P/B has been as high as 1.98 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TACT has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TransAct Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TACT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

