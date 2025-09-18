TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.9 in the previous session. TransAct Technologies has gained 11.5% since the start of the year compared to the 19.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 34.8% return for the Zacks Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 6, 2025, TransAct Technologies reported EPS of -$0.01 versus consensus estimate of -$0.05.

For the current fiscal year, TransAct Technologies is expected to post earnings of -$0.15 per share on $51.75 in revenues. This represents a 42.31% change in EPS on a 19.28% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.07 per share on $55.7 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 53.33% and 7.63%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While TransAct Technologies has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

TransAct Technologies has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, TransAct Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TransAct Technologies passes the test. Thus, it seems as though TransAct Technologies shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.