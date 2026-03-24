Trane Technologies (TT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Trane Technologies (TT) closed at $430.08, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.37% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the manufacturer had lost 7.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Trane Technologies in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $2.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.49%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.93 billion, indicating a 5.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.75 per share and revenue of $23.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.94% and +8.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Trane Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Trane Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Trane Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.94.

It's also important to note that TT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.