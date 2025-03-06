Trane Technologies Stock Rises 21% in a Year: Here's How

Trane Technologies plc TT stock has had an impressive run over the past year. TT shares have appreciated 21%, significantly outperforming the 13% growth of the industry.

What’s Driving TT Stock?

Trane Technologies’ top-line benefits from a strong Commercial HVAC market with revenues growing 10.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Increasing demand for its innovative customer-centric solutions, energy-efficient products and decarbonization efforts driven by government policies in the U.S. and Europe are fuelling TT’s growth in this market.

Trane Technologies plc Price

Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote

The company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters, benefiting from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally, acquisitions, positive price realization, volume growth, and productivity. In the fourth quarter of 2024, TT’s adjusted EPS increased 20.3% year over year.

Commitment to shareholder returns makes TT reliable for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $669.3 million, and $1.3 billion, respectively. It paid $620.2 million, $683.7 million, and $757.5 million in dividends in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Trane Technologies' current ratio (a measure of liquidity) in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 1.21, which is lower than the industry’s 1.27. However, the current ratio has increased from the year-ago quarter’s 1.14, mainly due to a rise in cash and equivalents. A current ratio of more than 1 might assist the company in paying off short-term debts efficiently.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

TT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Maximus MMS and Booz Allen Hamilton BAH.

Maximus currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MMS has an encouraging earnings surprise history having outpaced the Zacks Consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat being 13.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once. The average beat is 6.7%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.