Trane Technologies to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report its first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 30, before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TT’s first-quarter 2025 earnings per share has remained flat at $2.19 in the past 60 days. The consensus mark implies a 12.9% surge from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.46 billion, indicating a 5.8% increase from the first-quarter 2024 actuals.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.1%.

Expectations for TT This Time

Strong demand for innovative products and services in the Americas Commercial HVAC segment is expected to have positively impacted the top line.

We expect America’s revenues to jump 8% from the year-ago actual figures to $3.6 billion. Our prediction for revenues from the EMEA stands at $544.4 million, indicating a 1.6% year-over-year decline.

Bottom-line growth is likely to have been supported by improved operational efficiency.

What Our Model Says About TT

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Another Stock to Consider

Here is another stock from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.20 per share, implying 9.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Fidelity National Information Services beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 9.4%.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6.

Earnings Snapshot

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.