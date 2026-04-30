Trane Technologies Plc Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $594.4 million, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $613.8 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $587.4 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $4.96 billion from $4.68 billion last year.

Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $594.4 Mln. vs. $613.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.66 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $4.96 Bln vs. $4.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 14.75 To $ 14.95 Full year revenue guidance: 9.5 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.