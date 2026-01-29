Trane Technologies Plc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $612.9 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $607.7 million, or $2.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $639.0 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $5.144 billion from $4.874 billion last year.

Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

