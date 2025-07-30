Trane Technologies Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Trane Technologies plc (TT) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects continuing earnings of approximately $13.30 per share, including $0.25 for one-time items, and adjusted continuing earnings of approximately $13.05 per share on revenue growth of approximately 9 percent, with organic revenue growth of approximately 8 percent.

Previously, the company expected continuing earnings in a range of approximately $12.95 to $13.15 per share, including $0.25 for one-time items, and adjusted continuing earnings in a range of approximately of $12.70 to $12.90 per share on revenue growth of approximately 7.5 to 8.5 percent, with organic revenue growth of approximately 7 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $12.96 per share on revenues of $21.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

