Trane Technologies To Acquire LiquidStack For Undisclosed Sum

February 10, 2026 — 09:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT), a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and custom and transport refrigeration solutions, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire LiquidStack, a provider of liquid cooling technology for data centers, headquartered in Texas.

The transaction is set close in early 2026 and the financial details of the said transaction were not disclosed by the company.

Building on Trane Technologies' minority investment in LiquidStack in 2023, this deal is expected to enhance Trane Technologies' data center thermal management solutions, spanning chillers, heat rejection, controls, liquid distribution, and on chip cooling, and will scale LiquidStack's pioneering technology globally.

Upon closing of the deal, LiquidStack will operate globally within the Commercial HVAC business unit of the Trane Technologies Americas segment.

Further, LiquidStack co-founder and CEO Joe Capes will join Trane Technologies in a leadership role and will continue to lead the LiquidStack business.

In pre-market activity, TT shares were trading at $459.18, down 0.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.

