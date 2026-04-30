Trane Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Bookings, Backlog

Trane Technologies plc TT delivered a solid first quarter of 2026, with adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 by 4%. Revenues came in at $4.97 billion, topping the consensus mark of $4.79 billion by 3.8%, while both metrics improved year over year.

Demand was a key tailwind. Organic bookings rose 24%, and the company exited the quarter with a record backlog of $10.7 billion, up more than 30% versus year-end 2025, underscoring strong visibility for the balance of the year.

TT Shows Revenue Gains Despite Margin Headwinds

TT’s reported revenues increased 6% year over year, while organic revenues grew 3%. The company benefited from volume growth and positive prices, though these positives were offset by inflationary pressures and elevated reinvestment levels across the business.

Profitability was mixed. GAAP operating income declined to $776.1 million from $818.9 million a year ago, and GAAP operating margin compressed to 15.6% from 17.5%. On an adjusted basis, operating income improved to $794.7 million, and adjusted operating margin was 16.0%, reflecting the impact of certain non-GAAP items on comparability.

Trane Technologies Rides Commercial HVAC Strength

Commercial HVAC demand stood out again, helping push enterprise book-to-bill to 135% for the quarter. Management highlighted exceptional momentum in Americas Commercial HVAC, where bookings increased approximately 40%, supported by strength in applied equipment.

That momentum is translating into backlog growth and improved forward visibility. The company pointed to a robust project environment and sustained services strength, with global services revenues growing at a double-digit rate, reinforcing the longer-cycle, higher-value opportunity tied to the installed base.

TT’s Regional Results Highlight Uneven Profit Trends

The Americas segment remained the largest contributor, generating revenues of $4.00 billion, up 5% year over year on a reported basis and up 4% organically. Adjusted operating margin in the region improved 10 basis points to 17.9%, supported by operating execution, even as residential results created some offsetting pressure.

Results were less favorable in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. EMEA revenues rose 12% to $639.5 million, aided by foreign exchange and acquisitions, but organic revenues dipped 1%. Adjusted operating margin fell to 11.9% from 14.5%, reflecting a tougher profitability backdrop. Asia Pacific revenues increased 5% to $331.5 million, while GAAP and adjusted operating margin improved to 22.1%, pointing to better incremental performance in the region.

Trane Technologies Delivers Stronger Cash Generation

Cash generation strengthened meaningfully. Cash from continuing operating activities rose to $636.2 million through March 31, 2026, compared with $345.5 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow increased to $573.3 million from $230.2 million, supported by improved working-capital performance.

Capital deployment stayed active. Year to date through April, the company deployed or committed about $0.9 billion, including dividends, share repurchases and M&A. On the balance sheet, cash ended March at $1.07 billion, and total debt was $4.62 billion, reflecting a continued focus on liquidity and balance-sheet flexibility.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

TT Raises 2026 Guidance on Demand Visibility

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, now calling for reported revenue growth of roughly 9.5% and organic revenue growth of about 7% versus 2025. The company also guided to GAAP and adjusted continuing earnings of approximately $14.75 to $14.95 per share for the year, signaling confidence in execution and demand carryover.

The earnings presentation added modeling detail, including expectations for second-quarter organic revenue growth of around 5% and adjusted earnings of roughly $4.20-$4.25 per share. Other framework items include about $235 million of interest expense, an adjusted effective tax rate near 20%, roughly 222 million diluted shares, and higher capital spending expectations of 2%-3% of 2026 revenues, reflecting stepped-up investment levels.

TT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. ROL posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. ROL’s total revenues of $906.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% year over year.

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