Trane, Autodesk announce strategic collaboration

November 12, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Trane Technologies (TT) and Autodesk (ADSK) announced a strategic collaboration aimed at optimizing commercial building design for sustainability. This innovative cross-industry collaboration seeks to simplify the user experience and enable AI-assisted design exploration by integrating Trane’s TRACE software and Autodesk Revit for engineers. TRACE leads the industry in enabling accurate sizing of complex Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems faster and easier at any level of building realism and provides energy and economic analysis leading to more sustainable building outcomes.

