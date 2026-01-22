Tran Capital Management Exits $15 Million SPS Commerce Position

Key Points

Tran Capital Management (TCM) sold 147,591 shares of SPS Commerce, valued at $15.37 million at the quarterly average price.

TCM's quarter-end position value decreased by $15.37 million, reflecting share sales and stock price movement.

The transaction represented a 1.84% change in the fund’s 13F AUM.

TCM's post-trade stake: 0 shares, $0 value.

The position was previously approximately 1.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 20, 2026, TRAN Capital Management, L.P. (TCM) sold its entire SPS Commerce stake during the fourth quarter, divesting 147,591 shares. The estimated transaction value was $15.37 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The fund reported a net position change of $15.37 million for this holding, capturing the combined effects of trade activity and price fluctuation.

What else to know

TCM fully sold out of SPS Commerce.

Top holdings after the filing:

Nvidia : $60.95 million (7.3% of AUM)

: $60.95 million (7.3% of AUM) Talen Energy : $59.99 million (7.2% of AUM)

: $59.99 million (7.2% of AUM) Amazon : $59.51 million (7.1% of AUM)

: $59.51 million (7.1% of AUM) Microsoft : $58.12 million (7.0% of AUM)

: $58.12 million (7.0% of AUM) Danaher: $41.71 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of Jan. 21, 2026, shares were priced at $91.13, down 53.0% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 67 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 16, 2026) $91.13 Market Capitalization $3.48 billion Revenue (TTM) $729.76 million Net Income (TTM) $85.06 million

Company snapshot

SPS Commerce:

Offers cloud-based supply chain management solutions, including fulfillment automation, analytics, assortment, and community products.

Provides cloud-based software services that enable digital order management and supply chain automation.

Serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms seeking to optimize omnichannel order fulfillment and trading partner collaboration.

SPS Commerce is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management platforms that enable automation and enhanced visibility for trading partners worldwide. The company leverages a subscription-driven model to deliver scalable solutions for retailers and suppliers, supporting efficient order fulfillment and compliance. Its broad customer base and focus on digital connectivity provide a competitive advantage in the evolving supply chain technology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

One quarter after opening a position in SPS Commerce and making the company a 1.8% portion of its portfolio, TMC sold out of the stock. While we can’t be sure of the reasoning behind this sale, I tend to take a contrarian stance and believe the stock is a buy. That said, the industry-leading supply chain management solutions provider is down over 50% from its 52-week high, so it might be as simple as TMC not wanting to double down on what could potentially be a falling knife.

From a business-level perspective, however, there is a lot to like about SPS Commerce, as it:

has grown sales for 99 quarters in a row

delivered 18% annualized total returns since 2010

should benefit from the megatrend of a shift toward omnichannel sales

now trades at 24 times free cash flow (FCF) versus its five-year average of 52

While the broader software industry is currently waging a war against AI, trying to prove it won’t be disrupted by the burgeoning technology, I don’t think SPS Commerce will be remotely affected by this notion, thanks to the benefits of interconnectedness it brings to the retailers, third-party logistics providers, and suppliers it serves. Growing sales and earnings per share by 16% and 23% in its latest quarter — and guiding for reasonable organic sales growth of 8% in 2026 — I’ll take the opposite side of TMC’s sale.

