Tramadol For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

If your dog has had surgery or suffered with severe pain, it’s likely their veterinarian has prescribed tramadol.

Tramadol is a synthetic opioid commonly used to treat pain in dogs.

Opioids work in the brain to produce a variety of effects, including pain relief. By activating an area of nerve cells in the brain and body called opioid receptors, opioids block pain signals between the brain and the body.

As a synthetic opioid, tramadol should be used with care, and only under the guidance of a veterinarian.

If you and your vet decide tramadol is the right choice for your dog, most pet owners will find the medication is covered by pet insurance.

Here is a look at tramadol and whether it’s safe to give to your dog.

What Is Tramadol Used for In Dogs?

Tramadol is actually used in treating pain in humans, and is prescribed “off label” for dogs to treat moderate to severe pain. Never give your medication to your pet without consulting your veterinarian first.

Tramadol is also sometimes used as a mild sedative in dogs.

It’s important to note that tramadol is referred to by a variety of other names, which are brand names from different manufacturers of the same medication. Other brand names include Ultram, ConZip, Durela, Ralivia, Rybix, Ryzolt, Tridural and Zytram.

Your veterinarian will only prescribe tramadol for your dog after taking a thorough medical history and determining it’s needed for pain relief.

Can Dogs Take Tramadol?

When given at the prescribed dosage and under the supervision of a veterinarian, tramadol is generally safe for healthy dogs, says Dr. Jennifer Sperry, D.V.M. veterinary advisor for Pets Plus Us, a pet insurance company in Canada.

More recently, veterinarians have re-examined the usage of tramadol for managing pain in dogs. For one, the drug has become increasingly popular among opioid addicts who “vet shop” in the search for opioids.

A recent study found that from 2014 through 2019, the number of patients with prescriptions for any class of controlled substances from more than four veterinarians tripled from 935 to 2,875.

And in April 2021, 10 states mandated veterinarians to examine prescription drug monitoring program records of owners or animals before prescribing controlled substances.

Another reason some veterinarians have reduced the use of prescription tramadol for pain management is that a recent study found that it may not be the most effective treatment for all dogs or all types of pain.

The way that dogs absorb and metabolize oral tramadol may hinder the drug’s pain-reducing effect, says Dr. Stephanie Keating, D.V.M., assistant professor and pain management expert in veterinary clinical medicine at the University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine.

Keating told the American Animal Hospital Association’s online newsletter NEWStat that oral tramadol may not be effective; instead, tramadol administered intravenously when a dog is hospitalized or in acute pain “is one of the best pain management options available.”

Dog owners should talk to their veterinarian about using tramadol and whether it is the only and most effective treatment option for their dog.

When Owners Can Give Tramadol To Dogs

If you and your veterinarian agree that tramadol is the most effective treatment option for your dog, it’s critical to follow its prescribed orders.

The veterinarian will provide detailed instructions on how to administer your dog’s dosage and how often. Each dog’s dose will be specific to their medical needs.

Tramadol is available in tablet, capsule and liquid formula, and can be given with or without food, depending on how your dog tolerates it.

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Tramadol to Dogs

Owners should always consult with their veterinarian and share all medications their dog is taking to ensure there are no dangerous interactions with tramadol.

Tramadol also should not be given to dogs for the following reasons:

They have a history of allergic reactions to tramadol

They are taking other medication that causes sedation or respiratory depression

They are taking other behavior-modifying or anti-anxiety drugs

“(Tramadol) shouldn’t be given in dogs that have a history of seizures, or any type of head trauma,” adds Dr. Dwight Alleyne, D.V.M., veterinary advisor at Better Pet, an educational website for pet parents.

What Is a Safe Tramadol Dosage For Dogs?

A safe dosage of tramadol will depend on several factors, including the dog’s size, weight, health condition and the reason for the medication

“The safe dose of tramadol depends on your pet’s size, health status, and pain control needs, and is adjusted when some other drugs are in use concurrently,” Sperry says. “Your veterinarian can advise you on the ideal dose of tramadol for your unique dog.”

According to the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, the typical dosing of tramadol in dogs for pain relief is 0.45-1.8 mg per pound, every 8 to 12 hours.

Can Dogs Overdose on Tramadol?

Dogs can absolutely overdose on tramadol. Owners should always follow their veterinarian’s prescribing instructions when administering the medication to their dog.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, overdose of tramadol in dogs follow the same adverse effects seen in opioids.

A dog experiencing an overdose of tramadol typically show the following symptoms:

Sedation or agitation

Wobbliness

Disorientation

Vomiting

Tremors

Possibly seizures

Respiratory depression

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Constipation

Diarrhea

Anxiety

Dizziness

Tremors

If you are worried your pet may have received an overdose of tramadol, it’s best to contact your veterinarian immediately and/or seek emergency veterinary care.

Can I Give My Dog Tramadol Every Day?

Tramadol can be given daily as long as it’s needed for pain control and there are no negative side effects.

Side Effects of Tramadol in Dogs

Tramadol causes mild to moderate sedation and moderate pain control.

“Dogs on tramadol may feel drowsy and uncoordinated,” Sperry says. “They may show reduced signs of pain.”

Potential side effects from tramadol include:

Gastrointestinal upset

Increased risk of seizure for seizure-prone dogs

Reduced respiratory rate

How Long Does It Take for Tramadol To Start Working?

Tramadol starts working within an hour of it being given to the dog. Its peak effects are felt in two to three hours, Sperry says.

But keep in mind that not all dogs will react to the medication in the same way, and it may take longer for it to take effect in other dogs.

How Long Does Tramadol Stay in a Dog’s System?

On average tramadol will stay in the system for just about six to eight hours in most dogs depending on the dose, Alleyne says.

Bottom Line

At the proper dosage and under a veterinarian’s care, tramadol can be used safely to help alleviate pain for your dog.

Tramadol is one of many options for pain relief that are available for your dog. Only you and your veterinarian can determine whether it’s the right choice.

As a synthetic opioid it should be used with caution and only when needed.

