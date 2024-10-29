News & Insights

Stocks

Trajan Group Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

October 29, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

At its 2024 Annual General Meeting, Trajan Group Holdings Ltd successfully passed several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Robert Lyon as a director. The global analytical science company also renewed its long-term incentive plan, granting options to multiple directors, and upheld its proportional takeover bid provision.

For further insights into AU:TRJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.