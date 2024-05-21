News & Insights

Trajan Group Director Ups Stake in Market Trade

May 21, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Trajan Group Holdings Ltd (AU:TRJ) has released an update.

John Eales, a director at Trajan Group Holdings Ltd, has increased his stake in the company with the acquisition of 200,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, valued at $198,408.72. Following the transaction, Eales’ direct holdings remain unchanged, while his indirect holdings via Ruck & Maul Pty Ltd have risen to 1,151,553 ordinary shares. No shares were disposed of in the process.

