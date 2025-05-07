Trainline Q1 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Trainline plc (TRN.L), a British digital rail and coach technology platform, on Wednesday reported an increase in its pre-tax income for the first quarter, with 12 percent growth in revenues, backed by higher non-commission revenues, including insurance and hotel bookings.

For the first quarter, profit before tax increased to 80.89 million pounds from 48.12 million pounds in the previous year's quarter.

Net income surged to 58.35 million pounds from 33.97 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share were 12.66 pence versus 7.09 pence last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter rose to 85.33 million pounds from 57.31 million pounds, and earnings per share grew to 19.2 pence from 12.3 pence last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 30 percent to 159.135 million pounds from 122.13 million pounds in the previous year.

Revenue for the first quarter increased by 12 percent to 442.1 million pounds from 396.72 million pounds last year. Group net ticket sales were up 12 percent year on year to 5.9 billion pounds.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company expects net ticket sales growth in the range of 6 to 9 percent. The company anticipates full-year 2026 revenue growth in the range of 0 to 3 percent. The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to grow broadly at a rate of 6 to 9 percent. The forecast will reflect reduced commission rate in the UK, from April 2025.

Tuesday, Trainline had closed 5.28% lesser at $280 on the London Stock Exchange.

