Traffic Technologies Ltd Goes Virtual for AGM

Traffic Technologies Ltd has announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on 27 November 2024, allowing shareholders to participate online through the Zoom platform. This move follows a previous resolution permitting virtual meetings and aims to ensure broader shareholder engagement. Shareholders can vote online during the meeting, facilitated by Computershare, the company’s share registry.

