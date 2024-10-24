News & Insights

Stocks

Traffic Technologies Ltd Goes Virtual for AGM

October 24, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Traffic Technologies Ltd (AU:TTI) has released an update.

Traffic Technologies Ltd has announced that its upcoming Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on 27 November 2024, allowing shareholders to participate online through the Zoom platform. This move follows a previous resolution permitting virtual meetings and aims to ensure broader shareholder engagement. Shareholders can vote online during the meeting, facilitated by Computershare, the company’s share registry.

For further insights into AU:TTI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.