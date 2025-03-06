Traeger, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Traeger, Inc. (COOK):

Earnings: -$6.96 million in Q4 vs. -$24.05 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Traeger, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $168.64 million in Q4 vs. $163.48 million in the same period last year.

