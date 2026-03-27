Traeger (COOK) Price Target Increased by 3,053.88% to 47.79

The average one-year price target for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) has been revised to $47.79 / share. This is an increase of 3,053.88% from the prior estimate of $1.52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.10% from the latest reported closing price of $25.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 45.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.01%, an increase of 91.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.65% to 18,277K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,000K shares representing 72.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 86.86% over the last quarter.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management holds 1,220K shares representing 44.43% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,044K shares representing 38.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 54.35% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,021K shares representing 37.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 726K shares representing 26.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares , representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 27.14% over the last quarter.

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