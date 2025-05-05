Trading Week Starts Out on the Soft Side

Monday, May 5, 2025



The S&P 500 registered its first down-day in the stock market in the past 10 sessions. Warren Buffett announcing he is stepping down from his post as President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) had a negative effect on not just Berkshire shares, but Apple AAPL shares as well; Berkshire is a major holder of Apple Inc.



Overall, we saw the Dow slip -98 points on the day, -0.24%, with the S&P 500 -36 points, -0.64%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 were in a race to the bottom of the major indexes today: the Nasdaq fell -133 points, -0.74%, while the Russell 2000 was off -16 points, -0.82%.





Services Sector Gives Mixed Results for April



Q1 Earnings Reports After the Bell: Ford, Palantir & More



After today’s opening bell this morning, we saw two separate reports on the U.S. Services sector for the month of April. These metrics do not always move in lock-step with one another, but today they moved in clearly opposite directions:came in at 50.8 — slightly below the 51.0 estimate, and 60 basis points (bps) beneath the previous read of 51.4.reached 51.6% today — nicely ahead of the 50.4% estimate and 50.8% reported earlier.Shares of F are down -2% following the U.S. automaker’s Q1 beats on both top and bottom lines this afternoon. Earnings of 14 cents per share easily surpassed the $0.00 per share expected — a figure that the company had guided down toward a couple weeks ago. Revenues of $37.42 billion were almost $2 billion ahead of the consensus estimate $35.48 billion.However, Ford has suspended its full-year guidance at this time, citing tariff implications which the automaker expects will cost the company $1.5 billion this year. That’s equal to the cash burn reported in today’s release: $1.5 billion. Ford shares are now trading basically flat from the first of the year. PLTR , on the other hand, is the stock market’s biggest gainer this year so far, and its Q1 report this afternoon has sent after-market activity into a volatile tizzy. The defense software analytics company only just met expectations on earnings of 13 cents per share, whereas revenues of $884 million surged past the $863 million in the Zacks consensus. U.S. government revenue grew +43% year over year.The company also upped guidance for next quarter and the full year: to a range of $934-938 million for the quarter (from $898.5 million forecast) and to $3.89-3.96 billion (from $3.77 billion previously expected). But shares are down -8% on the news, after having grown +63% from the first of the year and +390% from this time last year. CLX missed expectations on both top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q3 results after the closing bell today: earnings of $1.47 per share missed the $1.57 expected (and $1.71 per share from the year-ago quarter) on $1.67 billion in revenues which missed the $1.71 billion anticipated. Fill-year earnings remain in the previous range, but next-quarter guidance has come down. Shares are lower -4% in late trading. HIMS telehealth firm solidly beat Q1 expectations on both top and bottom lines today — earnings of 20 cents per share on $586 million in revenues outpaced the 12 cents per share on $538.1 million in sales estimated, but then guided lower on revenues for the current quarter. The company also announced it would have access to disburse weigh-loss drug Wegovy, and has nabbed long-time AMZN executive Nader Kabbani as its new COO. Shares are up slightly in late trading.

