Tradewinds Makes a Bold Commodity Bet, Snapping Up $39.6 Million Worth of COMT Shares

Key Points

The fund increased its COMT stake by 1,387,385 shares; the estimated transaction value was $39.6 million based on average quarterly pricing.

The transaction represented a 7.9% change in 13F reportable AUM.

After the trade, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC held 1,387,976 shares valued at $46.9 million (as of the latest 13F filing).

The COMT position now accounts for 9.3% of the fund's 13F AUM, making it Tradewind's top holding.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing published April 14, 2026, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1,387,385 shares during the first quarter. Based on quarterly average pricing, the estimated transaction value was roughly $39.6 million. The fund entered the quarter holding just 591 shares -- essentially a token position -- and ended it holding 1,387,976 shares valued at approximately $46.9 million.

What else to know

This is now Tradewinds' largest single position by share count, representing about 9.3% of the firm's 13F reportable assets under management.

Next top five holdings (after COMT) after the filing: NYSEMKT:GNR: $38.84 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GLDM: $38.37 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EWY: $37.40 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:EWP: $36.67 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SIVR: $36.09 million (7.2% of AUM)

As of April 14, 2026, COMT shares were priced at $32.90, up about 45% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 16 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.1 billion Dividend yield 5.71% Expense ratio 0.48% 1-year total return 44.7%

ETF snapshot

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF gives investors broad access to commodity futures markets -- spanning energy (including oil and natural gas), metals (gold, copper, and others), and agricultural products (corn, wheat, soybeans). The fund seeks to track the performance of a broad-based commodity index with an enhanced roll strategy, aiming to optimize returns from futures contract management.

What sets it apart from a plain-vanilla commodity index fund is its "dynamic roll" approach: instead of mechanically rolling futures contracts on a fixed schedule, the ETF uses a rules-based method to select which futures contracts to hold based on the shape of the futures curve.

What this transaction means for investors

When a professional investment manager goes from holding less than 600 shares of an ETF to nearly 1.4 million, investors tend to take notice. Tradewinds is effectively signaling that it sees significant value in broad commodity exposure right now -- and in using a dynamic roll strategy to capture it.

It's worth noting that several of Tradewinds’ other top holdings are also commodity-related. Taken together, Tradewinds appears to be running a portfolio with a meaningful real-assets tilt, and this COMT purchase deepens that theme considerably.

This move comes at a time when commodity markets are getting renewed attention from institutional investors. Inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainty affecting supply chains, and a weaker U.S. dollar have all contributed to a macro environment that historically benefits real assets. COMT's share price has appreciated sharply in recent months, and the fund currently offers an annualized dividend yield of 5.7%. For investors thinking about whether a diversified commodity ETF deserves a place in their own portfolios, Tradewinds' decisive bet here is at least worth noting -- even if following any single institution's moves without your own due diligence is never a sound approach.

That said, most individual investors probably don't need a commodity ETF in their portfolio -- and should think carefully before wading into one. If commodities do belong in your mix, most advisors treat them as a small satellite position rather than a core holding -- and understanding exactly what you own before you buy is always the right first move.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.