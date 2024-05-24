Tradelink Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (HK:0536) has released an update.

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited has successfully held its Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2024, where all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election and appointment of directors, and the re-appointment of auditors, passed with overwhelming shareholder approval. Notably, the company also received a mandate to issue new shares up to 20% of the total issued shares.

