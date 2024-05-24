Tradelink Focuses on Enhanced Governance

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (HK:0536) has released an update.

Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited has established an Audit and Governance Committee to ensure the financial reporting’s objectivity and the company’s compliance with corporate governance standards. The committee, primarily composed of Independent Non-executive Directors, meets at least twice a year to uphold good corporate governance. It also maintains the authority to convene additional meetings as necessary and includes provisions for meeting without executive members to ensure independent dialogue with external auditors.

