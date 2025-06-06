The Trade War Barks Louder Than It Bites

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In this week’s Being Exponential, Luke Lango doesn’t mince words: the economy is fragile, the trade war drama is back, and yet—this might be one of the best buying environments in years.

The conversation opens with a vivid analogy: when you’re five feet from a cliff, even a breeze won’t hurt you. But if you’re standing at the edge? A soft wind might send you tumbling. That’s where the economy stands today—vulnerable, but not doomed.

And ironically, much of the damage isn’t from external shocks. It’s self-inflicted.

The Real Tariff Trouble? Legal, Not Economic

Luke breaks down why the latest tariff headlines—like the U.S. courts declaring most of Trump’s 2025 tariffs illegal—aren’t as impactful as they seem. Yes, the markets yo-yoed last week. But the real message? Most of the tariff-induced volatility is political theater, not fundamental weakness. “It’s 95% bark, 5% bite,” Luke says.

Even if trade noise ramps up, the effective tariff rate is manageable. And for medium- to long-term investors, he sees those short-term dips as golden buying opportunities.

No Trade Deals. No Problem?

Despite all the noise, not a single binding trade deal has been signed in 2025. Yet, the market has rallied, consumer confidence is rebounding, and tech earnings—especially in AI—are off the charts. The S&P is hovering just 2–3% off all-time highs.

Why? Because underneath all the noise, secular tech trends are building momentum—especially artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s Numbers Say It All

Luke spends a good portion of this episode diving into Nvidia’s (NVDA) blowout quarter, calling it “sensational.” Even with billions lost to chip export controls, Nvidia’s growth is accelerating—showing 75%–80% revenue growth on top of last year’s triple-digit gains.

That’s more than a good quarter. That’s a signal.

And the read-through? Every dollar spent on Nvidia chips is triggering $8–$10 in downstream AI spending, from data centers to application software. That’s why Luke remains bullish not just on Nvidia, but the entire AI supply chain.

A Glimpse Into the Future: Quantum, eVTOLs, and Humanoid Robots

The episode wraps with a future-forward look at three exponential tech themes:

Quantum computing is volatile but has trillion-dollar potential.

is volatile but has trillion-dollar potential. EVTOL aircraft are close to commercial launch, with names like Joby and Archer leading.

are close to commercial launch, with names like and leading. Humanoid robots? Closer than you think. Tesla’s Optimus project aims for internal use in 2025 and consumer rollout by 2027. The supply chain for these machines may hold some of the biggest investment upside of the decade.

Bottom line?

Ignore the daily noise. The world is reshaping around AI, and those trends are accelerating—regardless of who tweets what or how the next tariff headline reads.

If you’re looking for signal in the chaos, this episode delivers. Luke breaks down the trade war drama, decodes the market’s reaction, and zooms out to where the real growth is happening.

👉 Listen to the full episode of “Being Exponential” for all the insights, charts, and stock picks.

The post The Trade War Barks Louder Than It Bites appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.