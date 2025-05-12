Trade Tailwinds Guide Stocks to Best Day Since April 9

The temporary trade deal between the U.S. and China gave stocks a shot in the arm today, with all three major indexes logging their best single-session percentage gains since April 9. The Dow jumped 1,160 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at their highest levels in over two months. As investors cheer the tariff truce between the U.S. and China, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its lowest close since Feb. 21.

5 Things to Know Today

Bitcoin (BTC) fell in response to the U.S.-China trade deal. (CNBC) The House budget bill aims to load up on strategic petroleum reserves. (Reuters) CAVA stock could be a big winner this week. JD, BABA among the China stock winners today. Tariff tailwinds help Best Buy stock reclaim key level.

Safe-Haven Gold Cools Off

Crude futures took part in the rally today. The bounce should spur shale production to drill new wells. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil climbed 93, or 1.5%, at $61.95 for the session.

As alluded to above, gold prices moved lower today. June-dated gold shed 3.5%, finishing near $3,328 for the day.

