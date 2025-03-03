Trade Desk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,401,188, and 4 are calls, amounting to $195,595.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $130.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.65 $9.6 $9.6 $80.00 $482.8K 2.8K 553 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.1 $29.85 $30.1 $97.50 $261.8K 583 164 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.5 $6.7 $77.00 $167.7K 275 250 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.95 $11.8 $11.8 $60.00 $106.2K 526 90 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.5 $65.00 $105.6K 463 192

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,423,607, the TTD's price is down by -1.73%, now at $69.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $107.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $103. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $83. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $135. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $101.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

