Trade Desk Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $66,500, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $848,400.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.5 to $75.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 904.07, with a total volume reaching 975.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.5 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.0 $29.35 $30.0 $55.00 $240.0K 891 80 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.25 $70.00 $131.2K 1.7K 250 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.65 $6.55 $6.65 $75.00 $66.5K 1.1K 101 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $19.9 $19.45 $19.45 $52.00 $58.3K 37 30 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $18.95 $19.0 $60.00 $57.0K 1.6K 30

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 941,223, the price of TTD is up 0.06% at $71.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $78. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $84. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $84. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $84.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

