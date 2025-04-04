Trade Desk Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $821,312, and 7 were calls, valued at $254,600.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.5 to $95.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trade Desk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trade Desk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $32.5 to $95.0, over the past month.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.2 $6.05 $6.2 $35.00 $116.5K 11 226 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.8 $7.55 $7.8 $40.00 $84.9K 99 2.2K TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $8.55 $7.8 $7.8 $50.00 $78.0K 8 100 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $47.50 $73.2K 28 327 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $8.7 $7.85 $7.87 $50.00 $70.8K 8 250

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Trade Desk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Trade Desk

Currently trading with a volume of 11,253,605, the TTD's price is down by -4.91%, now at $46.67.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $101.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $72. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $74. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $145. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

