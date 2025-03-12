Trade Desk Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $243,654, and 5 are calls, amounting to $227,169.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $59.0 to $80.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trade Desk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trade Desk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $59.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.4 $10.25 $10.4 $70.00 $83.2K 2.7K 123 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $1.36 $1.12 $1.12 $59.00 $67.2K 524 321 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.63 $0.57 $0.63 $72.50 $63.0K 8.4K 4.9K TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.69 $0.57 $0.57 $72.50 $56.9K 8.4K 6.9K TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.8 $19.6 $19.8 $80.00 $53.4K 885 30

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Trade Desk With a trading volume of 1,478,554, the price of TTD is down by -0.07%, reaching $58.8. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $111.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $122. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $101. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $83.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.