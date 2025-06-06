The Trade Desk Tanks 47% in Six Months: Should You Avoid TTD Stock?

The Trade Desk TTD shares have plunged 47.2% in the past six months, raising tough questions about its near-term trajectory. Though volatility has affected broader indices in the past couple of months amid tariff troubles, these indices have bounced back, underscoring that TTD’s issues seem company-specific.

The Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Internet Services industry have recovered losses and are now marginally down at 1.2% and 3.8%, respectively. The S&P 500 Composite is down 1.5% over the same time frame.

The company has also underperformed its digital advertising peers, including Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Magnite MGNI. Alphabet and Amazon shares have plunged 4.1% and 8.4%, respectively, while Magnite has gained 4.1% over the same time frame.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD is trading nearly 50% below its 52-week which puts the stock in a highly distressed territory. Spooked investors are likely to contemplate whether to stay invested or make an exit. Let’s evaluate TTD’s scenario to ascertain the best course of action for your portfolio.

Where is TTD Headed?

Increasing macroeconomic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions do not augur well for TTD, as these could squeeze ad budgets. TTD highlighted the impact of the volatile macro backdrop, particularly on the large global brands. If macro headwinds worsen or persist into the second half of 2025, revenue growth may face further pressure due to reduced programmatic demand.

The intensely competitive nature of the digital advertising industry, dominated by industry giants like Alphabet and Amazon, as well as other players like Magnite, continues to put pressure on TTD’s market positioning.

Growing regulatory scrutiny around data privacy and evolving consumer data practices also threaten to disrupt the established audience-targeting methods.

While CTV remains a strong revenue driver, the market is increasingly fragmented and competitive. Heavy reliance on CTV for growth is a concern, as any adverse impact on this segment could weigh heavily on the overall performance. Moreover, TTD derived 88% of its revenues from North America in the first quarter of 2025 while only 12% came from international markets. A weak international footprint limits TTD’s total addressable market expansion potential.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Increasing costs are likely to weigh on profitability. In the last reported quarter, total operating costs surged 21.4% year over year to $561.6 million. Expenses soared on account of continued investments in boosting platform capabilities, particularly platform operations. Higher costs can prove a drag on margins, especially if revenue growth does not keep pace.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given all these factors, analysts remain bearish on the stock, as evident from the downward estimate revision in the past 60 days.

Lofty Valuation for TTD

TTD stock is also not so cheap, as its Value Style Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment. From a valuation perspective, TTD is quite expensive. The stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.33X compared with the industry’s 5.04X.

Without a strong near-term catalyst or a clear acceleration path, the stock is likely to remain under pressure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis for TTD Stock

The Trade Desk faces significant headwinds from macroeconomic volatility, rising costs, and fierce competition. Its heavy reliance on CTV and North America limits growth flexibility. Steep stock decline, downward estimate revision and lofty valuation are other concerns.

With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), investors would be better off if they offloaded this stock from their portfolios.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.