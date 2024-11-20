News & Insights

Stocks

Trade Desk reveals new streaming TV operating system, Roku falls

November 20, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

Trade Desk (TTD) announced that it has developed Ventura, a new streaming TV operating system. Trade Desk will partner with smart TV original equipment manufacturers and other streaming TV aggregators to deploy Ventura, the company said earlier in a statement. “Ventura represents a major advance in streaming TV operating systems as it solves key issues with prevailing market systems today, including frustrating user experiences, inefficient advertising supply chains, and content conflicts-of-interest,” it added. Trade Desk expects that Ventura will be deployed by manufacturers and other streaming TV aggregators as early as 2025. The stock in early trading is up 3% to $123.47 while Roku (ROKU), which has a competing TV operating system, is down 7% to $68.26.

