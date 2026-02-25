The Trade Desk, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $186.95 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $182.22 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.29 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $846.79 million from $741.01 million last year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186.95 Mln. vs. $182.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $846.79 Mln vs. $741.01 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 678 M

