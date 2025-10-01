Markets

Trade Desk, DIRECTV To Develop Custom Version Of Ventura TV OS

October 01, 2025 — 09:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, in collaboration with DIRECTV, announced plans to develop a custom version of Ventura TV OS that integrates DIRECTV's streaming user interface. This version of Ventura is designed for easy deployment by any third-party TV manufacturer, retailer or hospitality partner seeking a simple OS solution. Through DIRECTV's interface on this version of Ventura, viewers will be able to access free ad-supported content, as well as streaming apps from the Ventura TV OS app store, all within one platform. Consumers will be able to watch MyFree DIRECTV, DIRECTV's free ad-supported streaming television service.

Ventura is a smart TV operating system that intends to deliver a transparent streaming ecosystem for OEMs, advertisers, and media publishers.

