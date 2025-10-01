Trade Desk, DIRECTV To Develop Custom Version Of Ventura TV OS

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, in collaboration with DIRECTV, announced plans to develop a custom version of Ventura TV OS that integrates DIRECTV's streaming user interface. This version of Ventura is designed for easy deployment by any third-party TV manufacturer, retailer or hospitality partner seeking a simple OS solution. Through DIRECTV's interface on this version of Ventura, viewers will be able to access free ad-supported content, as well as streaming apps from the Ventura TV OS app store, all within one platform. Consumers will be able to watch MyFree DIRECTV, DIRECTV's free ad-supported streaming television service.

Ventura is a smart TV operating system that intends to deliver a transparent streaming ecosystem for OEMs, advertisers, and media publishers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.