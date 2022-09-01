Trade Alert: The President Of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), Charles Treadway, Has Just Spent US$500k Buying 9.9% More Shares

Those following along with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Charles Treadway, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$500k on stock at an average price of US$10.41. While that only increased their holding size by 9.9%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Claudius Watts for US$636k worth of shares, at about US$9.96 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$11.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months CommScope Holding Company insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$8.67. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:COMM Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of CommScope Holding Company

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.5% of CommScope Holding Company shares, worth about US$60m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CommScope Holding Company we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for CommScope Holding Company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

