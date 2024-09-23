Tractor Supply Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $290.27, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average has increased by 1.0% from the previous average price target of $287.40.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tractor Supply is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $315.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $260.00 $250.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $280.00 $290.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $270.00 $270.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $293.00 $289.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $305.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $295.00 $285.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $305.00 $305.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $290.00 $295.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tractor Supply's stock.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tractor Supply's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tractor Supply analyst ratings.

Discovering Tractor Supply: A Closer Look

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,254 of its namesake banners in 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (rebranded as Tractor Supply), along with 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2023, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (27%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (22%).

Breaking Down Tractor Supply's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tractor Supply's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.48% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tractor Supply's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tractor Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

