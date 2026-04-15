Tractor Supply to Report Q1 Earnings: Is It Time to Build a Position?

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 21, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.6 billion, indicating a 4.9% jump from the year-ago figure.



The bottom line of the leading rural lifestyle retailer in the United States is expected to have risen year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been unchanged at 35 cents in the past 30 days, indicating a 2.9% rise from the year-ago period’s figure.

Tractor Supply Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tractor Supply Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tractor Supply Company Quote

Tractor Supply has a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Brentwood, TN-based company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%.

Key Factors Likely to Impact TSCO’s Q1 Results

TSCO's first-quarter fiscal 2026 results are expected to reflect a mixed demand environment, shaped by tough year-over-year comparisons and weather-related volatility. Management noted that the quarter began against challenging comparisons tied to prior-year winter conditions, with early-season temperature swings creating uneven demand patterns. However, storm-related demand and seasonal needs have supported trends, and the company indicated that performance has been tracking at or above internal plans early in the quarter.



A key factor influencing the quarter is the timing and strength of the spring selling season, which historically represents a meaningful revenue driver. Management highlighted that March typically contributes more than 40% of first-quarter sales, making weather normalization and seasonal demand critical to overall performance. Expectations for improved spring conditions and potential support from tax refund spending are likely to aid traffic and category demand during the latter half of the quarter.



Expense pressures are expected to remain a near-term headwind, particularly from SG&A-related investments and store expansion activities. The company indicated that the first quarter will carry a heavier burden from factors such as new store openings, normalized incentive compensation and continued strategic investments. These cost dynamics are likely to limit margin expansion and keep first-quarter earnings growth relatively muted compared with later periods in the year.



Tariff-related costs and modest inflation in product pricing are also expected to influence profitability in the near term. Management noted that tariff pressures have contributed to higher product costs, although ongoing cost-management initiatives and selective pricing actions have helped offset part of the impact. The company anticipates tariff effects in the first half of fiscal 2026 to remain similar to those experienced in late fiscal 2025, suggesting continued margin sensitivity during the quarter.



On the positive side, continued traction from strategic growth initiatives is likely to support top-line momentum. Investments in Direct Sales, Final Mile delivery and private-label offerings are expected to contribute incremental sales and improve customer engagement over time. Management expressed confidence that these initiatives, along with steady demand in needs-based consumable categories, position the company for gradual improvement as fiscal 2026 progresses beyond the first quarter.



Our model indicates a 7.4% year-over-year increase in SG&A expenses for the first quarter, with the SG&A expense rate rising 50 basis points to 26.1%. Depreciation and amortization expenses are expected to increase 5.3% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for TSCO?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tractor Supply this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tractor Supply has an Earnings ESP of +1.2% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Valuation & Price Performance of TSCO Stock

From a valuation perspective, Tractor Supply stock trades at a premium relative to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. The company has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06X, above the industry’s average of 17.03X. However, the stock trades below the historical benchmarks, with a five-year high of 27.91X.

TSCO Stock P/E Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TSCO shares have lost 11.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 10.9% decline.

TSCO Stock's Price Performance



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Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few companies that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:



FIGS, Inc. FIGS has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. FIGS’ earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are pegged at a penny per share. The consensus mark for its quarterly earnings was stable in the past 30 days.The company reported an increase of a penny as compared to the year-earlier quarter figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $149.8 million, which suggests growth of 20% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. FIGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.96 per share, implying a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



For Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.1 billion, which indicates an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.8 billion, implying 4.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



The consensus estimate for Dollar General earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share, implying 6.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.