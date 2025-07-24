Tractor Supply Issues Update On Share Repurchase Plan

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) said, for the full year, the company now expects its share repurchases will be in the range of $325 to $375 million, below the outlook most recently provided on January 30, 2025. The company noted that this reflects a more measured pace of repurchases as it remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation approach.

The company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $73.9 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $122.0 million, returning a total of $195.9 million of capital to shareholders in the second quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.