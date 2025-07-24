Markets
Tractor Supply Issues Update On Share Repurchase Plan

July 24, 2025 — 07:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) said, for the full year, the company now expects its share repurchases will be in the range of $325 to $375 million, below the outlook most recently provided on January 30, 2025. The company noted that this reflects a more measured pace of repurchases as it remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation approach.

The company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $73.9 million and paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $122.0 million, returning a total of $195.9 million of capital to shareholders in the second quarter of 2025.

